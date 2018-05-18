A new way to take a ride in the D

Near Eastern Market and throughout the city you've likely seen the MoGo Bike share stands. Now one year into the program, MoGo is launching something new and Detroit is one of the first major cities to have this happen.

Jason was joined by Lisa Nuszkowski to hear more about the bikes. MoGo Bikes wanted to make sure their service was accessible to as many people as it can be, and of a great service to everyone.

The bikes come in different styles so that if a standard two-wheel bike isn't for you they have new bikes to choose from.

For more information you can go onto their website. In addition, they are saying thank you to all of their riders for the year by offering a free ride day on Wednesday, May 23rd. It's as easy as walking up to any of their 43 ride stations, selecting a free pass, and use the bike for free that day.