Box office at Detroit's newly named The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre opens

Some people may be excited for opening day for baseball, but there is another big day music lovers are looking forward to. The box office at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, previously known as Chene Park, opens for the season Friday. Shahida Mausi, with The Right Productions, which manages and operates the venue, joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr to discuss the coming season.

When asked about the name change to The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, Mausi said Mayor Mike Duggan announced the change at Franklin's funeral in August and it was heavily supported. She said it is an appropriate way to celebrate Franklin's legacy. Mausi said now the amphitheatre will have to live up to Franklin's standards. She believes it already does what Franklin used to do - provide an amazing musical experience.

Mausi said it's a tradition for people to line up the night before the box office opens so they get good seats for their favorite acts. Some will even get a seat license so they can see whatever concert act in one specific seat. The Jazzy Nights every Wednesday night are always a popular purchase; not to mention the other acts.

There is even a new website, www.thearetha.com.

This segment is sponsored by The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre