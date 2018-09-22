Night of laughs at the Fox Theatre

Who's ready for a night of laughs? This weekend you'll be laughing so hard your stomach will hurt. The "Live-Lit-Laughter Comedy Jam" rolls into the Fox Theater Saturday night. This event features five all-star comedians. One of them joined Jason Carr and Tati Amare in studio to talk about the event.

Corey Holcomb is a stand up comedian also known for his roles in "Everybody Hates Chris" and "The Cleveland Show." He will be joined on stage by Lil Duval, Michael Blackson, Kountry Wayne, Chico Bean and Red Grant.

On the show, Holcomb gave his hilarious take on relationships, as well as some information on his new book. To see Holcomb perform, go to the "Live-Lit-Laughter Comedy Jam" Saturday night at the Fox Theater. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $63.