No Makeup Makeup

One of the big beauty trends happening right now is the natural look. But if you still want to use some makeup to help with your features, don't worry, there are new makeups that will make it look like you're wearing no makeup at all. Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan and stylist Haley Cassar along with three models are in the studio to show us a few looks that you can do yourself.

Cassar shows her before and after look, and it only takes her five minutes to put her look together. All she uses is tinted moisturizer, lip gloss on her eyes, mascara, and matt lip liner with chap stick. Our next model, Janell, had on false lashes, tinted moisturizer, cream blush, and some plumping lip gloss. Next we had Gabby, who had a dewy, moist look. Using BB cream, cream blush, and bronzer. Last we had Russell, who used hangover moisturizer which is good for hydrating your skin, along with BB cream.