You can find unique Detroit gifts at 'Noel Night'

Detroit's Cultural Center and Midtown District will be filled with the holiday spirit as it hosts the 46th annual Noel Night this Saturday.

There will be over 120 participating venues, as well as horse-drawn carriage rides, live performances and pop-ups for holiday shopping.

Christopher Stefani, the associate director of Lawrence Tech's Detroit Center for Design and Technology, joined Jason and Tati to show some items that vendors will have at Noel Night.

He brought along a beautiful picture of the Detroit skyline by local photographer Joe Caputo, as well as snacks by Western Market that work as stocking stuffers.

Detroit Wick will be there with multiple candles and candle sets.

Detroit Barbers will be back at Noel Night for the second straight year. Stefani brought along some beard oil as well as cologne.

He also brought along apparel from Detroit Not Sorry. The company takes recycled denim and makes different clothing.