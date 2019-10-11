The city of Northville takes Halloween to the next level

This metro Detroit city makes no bones about its love for Halloween. If you want to get into the spirit of the season, visit Northville.

The city is decorated from top to bottom to give you all the feels of the season. There is a skeleton waiting to greet you at every storefront. But you don't need be scared! Most of the skeletons are busy dining, getting their hair done, or even getting engaged!

One place to stop when you tour Northville is Rebecca's Family Restaurant. This community staple has been welcoming guests for years and everyone raves about the food. Everything on the menu is homemade, from breakfast to dinner.

Northville is also home to one of the most popular cider mill's in Metro Detroit, Parmenter's. This is a great place to bring the kids and unplug. Cider and donuts on a brisk day will definitely help you fall in love with fall and Northville.

Watch the video to learn more about fun things to do in Northville.

