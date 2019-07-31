This Ferndale spot is not your typical ice cream shop

July is National Ice Cream Month, and we found the perfect spot to finish off the monthlong celebration. There's so much deliciousness to enjoy at Treat Dreams Dessert Emporium, and we wanted to give you a first-hand look. The self-proclaimed Willy Wonka of ice cream flavors, Scott Moloney, founder of Treat Dreams, joined us Tuesday to provide us with an upfront look at what they have to offer.

Moloney has created dozens of ice cream ideas. The flavors are outside the box but are complementary at the same time. Some of the exciting flavors include mac and cheese, lemon extra virgin olive oil and chocolate-covered potato chip.

"One of the best flavors that we make is Pure Michigan, it includes Mackinaw Island Fudge, Sanders Bumpy Cake and cherries," said Moloney.

In addition to the ice cream, they now have a partnership with D'vine Cookies. They now sell a 5-pound ice cream sandwich cookie cake, 15-layered birthday cake and brownies. In fact, the cookie and ice cream combinations are so popular, the store has its own "dream line" for those who want to indule in a treat.

Treat Dreams recently expanded and remodeled their store in Ferndale. There is also another location in Midtown.