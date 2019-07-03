Nothing says summer like enjoying music and food at Rib Fest in Lake Orion

If you think it's been hot lately just wait, things are going to get smokin' hot at The Michigan Rib Fest. The event kicks off Thursday, Independence Day, in Lake Orion and runs through Sunday. There will be bands, fun for the kids and, of course, barbeque. Event Producer John Badanjek, and Enrique Vega, from the award-winning restaurant Cowboy's BBQ in Texas, joined Jason Carr to discuss the event and give Jason a taste of what will be available.

Badanjek said the festival will be at Canterbury Village this year. He said he believes they have gathered the best grill masters in the state to participate and the food options will be lip-smacking good. Vega, who is based out of Fort Worth, Texas, said there will be all kinds of BBQ. From dry rubs to various sauces, you won't be able to choose just one favorite.

Crown Royal is a sponsor of the fest and will be hosting the Purple Bag Project, where people will be encouraged to write a letter to active service members and Crown Royal will put it in their trademarked bags along with toiletries and other goods.

Admission for The Michigan Rib Fest is $3 for adults, free for 12 years old and under. Active and former military members are free as well. Parking is free.