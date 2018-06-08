Movies with girl power hits theaters this weekend

If you are tired of movies that are centered around superheroes or science fiction, there are some new movies hitting theaters that are perfect for date night.

Our friend Greg Russell joined us in studio to tell us about what movies you can check out this weekend.

Greg says Ocean's 8 has an all-star female cast including Sandra Bullock, Kate Blanchett and Rihanna to name a few. It is a new twist on the "Ocean's 11" franchise, only this time the ladies are working to pull off a heist at the famed Met Gala. Greg says its a fun film and Anne Hathaway steals the show. He gave this one 4 reels out of 5.

Greg also saw "Hotel Artemis" starring Oscar winner Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown and Dave Bautista. He says the movie will draw you in with its nonstop action and Jodie Foster gives a standout performance. Greg also gave this one 4 reels out of 5.

