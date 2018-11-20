Olympic gold medalist Meryl Davis discusses big skating event in the D

When it comes to ice skating, Detroit is home to some of the best athletes in the world. One of them joined Live in the D Tuesday to discuss a big skating event in Detroit.

U.S. Olympic gold medalist and world champion Meryl Davis talked about the U.S. Figure Skating Championships coming to Little Caesars Arena in January.

She is going to be an honorary co-chair for the event along with her Ice Dancing partner Charlie White. Davis called it the premier figure skating event in the country and noted it hasn't been in Detroit since 1994.

She said there is a lot of pressure when you are performing in the championships because you know how much your family has sacrificed for you to be there.

Davis also said how important these championships are because they are a launching point for joining the Olympic team.

Figure Skating in Detroit is a youth development organization, with which Davis works closely. It teaches young girls how to ice skate and helps them build confidence in themselves.

If you use the code word "FSDetroit" then a percentage of the proceeds will go to the organization.

The 2019 U.S. Figure Skating Championships are Jan. 22-27 at Little Caesars Arena. For more information on the ticket promotion that runs through Dec. 31, go to the event's website.