On the 12th day of Christmas, Live in the D gave to me...

This is it! The final day in our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaways! You know the song -- our prizes pile up just like the Christmas carol. For 11 days we have been revealing a prize and our giveaways are now worth thousands of dollars. Monday, we revealed the 11th prize: Body sculpting treatments valued at $950 from our friends at Procerus Skin Care in Ann Arbor. The winner of that prize also received the prizes from the 10 previous days. Congratulations, Jamie Reoch, from Canton!

Tuesday's viewer has a chance to win all that plus a gift certificate with up to $1,800 to spend on two items from our friends at Dittrich Furs. Dittrich Furs has been in business in Detroit for 126 years, and they joined us in the studio with some of their hottest fashions. Clarence Albert, the general manager from the Detroit store, Albert says that Dittrich loves to be in Detroit and has always been there, and they also have a store in Bloomfield Hills.

Two models also joined us in the studio each wearing a Rex Rabbit jacket with a dyed red fox collar, and another model was wearing a purple Rex Rabbit jacket with a fox collar. Albert said that these coats are perfect for everyday wear. The models also showed us a second coat with nylon and fox embellishment, which is perfect for everyday wear or for a dressed-up occasion. Dittrich Furs has a holiday special this season, and everything they have in the store is on sale.

To learn more about all Dittrich offers, visit their website http://www.dittrichfurs.com.