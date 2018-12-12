On the eighth day of Christmas, Live in the D gave to me...

It's the second week of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway and for the eighth day of Christmas we are giving away something to help you get all your Christmas shopping done. Our giveaway works like the song "The Twelve Days of Christmas": Each day, we reveal a prize, and they stack up.On Tuesday, we revealed the seventh prize: two treatments of either a hydrofacial or dermaplaning from our friends at Ajeless Health and Medical Spa in downtown Northville. The winner of that prize also received the prizes from the six previous days. The whole bunch is valued at just shy of $1500, and the winner of that prize is Angela Anthony, from Farmington Hills!

Wednesday's winner will have a chance to win all that plus $360 in gift cards to local retailers thanks to our friends at the Downtown Birmingham Shopping District. Ingrid Tighe, with the shopping district, joined us in studio with Richard Astrein, from Astrein's Creative Jewelers, and Lisa Hamill, of Harp's Lingerie. Birmingham has several different places to visit from clothing stores to restaurants to movie theaters and more. Astrein talked about the custom work they do at his jewelry store and Hamill talked about how they are a full service lingerie store.

For more about all Birmingham has to offer, visit allinbirmingham.com.

