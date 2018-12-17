On the 11th day of Christmas, Live in the D gave to me...

It's next to the last day of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway! Today we are giving away a prize worth close to one $1,000. The giveaway stacks on top of ten other prizes -- just like in the Christmas carol.

On Friday, we revealed the 10th prize: $600 in gift cards from our friends at Jax Kar Wash. The winner of that prize also receives the prizes from the nine previous days and in all they will take home thousands of dollars in prizes. Congratulations to our tenth day winner, Robert White, from Waterford.

Today's winner will have a chance a win all that plus a new body sculpting treatment from our friends at Procerus Skin Care in Ann Arbor. This prize is an entirely new approach to body contouring and fat loss, and you can achieve it while lying down.

Dr. Kathleen Gilmore, Jamie McRobert and Jennifer Yu joined us in the studio to show us what they are offering. Gilmore says that Procerus Skin Care serves the entire metro Detroit area to help enhance people's appearance with skin and body technologies. Procerus Skin Care is the first in the area with the Emsculpt treatment.

The Emsculpt treatment uses high frequency, electromagnetic impulses to stimulate muscle contractions. For those who miss certain muscles during a workout, this treatment can give you that lift that you want to see.

McRobert showed us in studio how it works, using Yu as her subject. Gilmore says that you can start seeing results in two weeks. Right now, Procerus Skin Care offers this treatment for the abdomen and glutes.

To learn more about all the treatments that Procerus offers, visit their website: https://procerusskincare.com.