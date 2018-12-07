On the fifth day of Christmas, Live in the D gave to me...

We wrapped up the first week of our spectacular giveaway that gets bigger every day for weeks! You know the song, "The Twelve Days of Christmas?" Our giveaway works like that song. Each day, we reveal a prize, and they stack up.

Yesterday, we revealed two prizes: one for day three and one for day four. Friday we revealed our winner for day three, who will receive prizes including a $180 gift card to JLF Adventures, the place with the cool inflatable paddle boards, plus the prizes from the previous two days! The winner for day three is Ann Macleod, from Fraser!

We also revealed our winner for day four, whose prizes includes all the prizes from day three, plus a shopping spree in Downtown Dearborn valued at $200. Our winner for day four was Andre Tomaszewski, from Madison Heights.

Today's viewer has a chance to win the four prizes, plus a fifth prize as well. Today's giveaway is a gift basket from our friends at Premier Pet Supply with a value of $225. We will be give away one of their baskets every day during the rest of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaways.

Owner of Premier Pet Supply Mike Palmer joined us in the studio to show us some of the cool products he has to offer for pets and outdoor wildlife this holiday season. Palmer says the holiday season is a really fun time for Premier Pet Supply because everyone is getting gifts and buying things for their pets and people in their life who have pets. Premier Pet Supply helps customers by guiding and helping them through the stores, which have toys, treats and more to offer.

To learn more about what the stores offer and see their specials this month, you can find one of the four Premier Pet Supply locations in Beverly Hills, Rochester Hills, Novi and Livonia. To find the one nearest you, visit premierpetsupply.com.

To enter the rest 12 Days of Giveaways, click here. For contest rules, click here.