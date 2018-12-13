On the ninth day of Christmas, Live in the D gave to me...

It's the second week of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway and for the ninth day of Christmas we are giving away something to help you on the course and the courts. Our giveaway works like the song "The Twelve Days of Christmas": Each day, we reveal a prize, and they stack up. On Wednesday, we revealed the eighth prize: $360 in gift cards to local retailers thanks to our friends at the Downtown Birmingham Shopping District. The winner of that prize also received the prizes from the seven previous days. The whole bunch is valued at around $1,800, and the winner of that prize is Carole Ward, from Lake Orion.

Thursday's winner will have a chance to win all that plus $450 in gift cards to our friends at the Tennis & Golf Company in Royal Oak. Diana Winkworth, with the sporting goods company, joined our Jason Carr in studio. The Tennis & Golf Company is a huge store at over 18,000 square feet. It caters to all your golf and tennis needs, including stringing rackets and a vast shoe department. It also allows you to test their rackets using their unique hitting lane inside the store.

All Live in the D viewers will receive member pricing until the end of the year and the first 100 viewers will receive a FREE pair of Balega socks. To receive these offers just mention "Local 4." (Limit 1 per household.)

Tennis & Golf Company is located on Woodward Avenue between 12 and 13 Mile roads in Royal Oak.To learn more about what they have to offer and their holiday hours visit the website: mytennisandgolf.com.

To enter our 12 Days of Giveaways contest, click here. For contest rules, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.