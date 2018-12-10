On the sixth day of Christmas, Live in the D gave to me...

We are kicking off the second week of our 12 Days of Christmas giveaways with something that will add some sparkle to your style. You know the song, "The Twelve Days of Christmas?" Our giveaway works like the song: Each day, we reveal a prize, and they stack up. Last week, we revealed the fifth prize: a gift basket for your pets valued at $225 from our friends at Premier Pet Supply. The winner of that prize also received the prizes from the four previous days. The whole bunch is valued at more than $900, and the winner of that prize is Angela Walker, from Warren!

Today's winner will have a chance to win all that plus, jewelry worth $275 from out friends at Darakjian Jewelers in Birmingham. The owner, Armen Darakjian, joined us in the studio to tell us about what is offered in the store. Darakjian says they offer a wide variety from gift items, engagement rings, watches and more. Viewers have the chance to win a gift card or an Alore bracelet.

Darakjian Jewelers is located in Birmingham and is open on Christmas Eve until 4 p.m. To learn more about all the beautiful, fine pieces they offer, their store hours and more, visit their website at https://www.darakjian.com/.

To enter our 12 Days of Giveaways contest, click here. For contest rules, click here.