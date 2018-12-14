On the tenth day of Christmas, Live in the D gave to me...

This is day No. 10 of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway! Each day we have been revealing prizes and they stack up just like the Christmas Carol. Yesterday we revealed the ninth prize: $450 in gift cards from our friends at the Tennis and Golf Company in Royal Oak. The winner of that prize also receives the prizes from the eight previous days and they are worth thousands of dollars. Our ninth winner is Dawn Paul from Harrison Township.

Our tenth winner will have the chance to win all that plus $600 toward car detailing and washes from our friends at Jax Kar Wash. You can always have a clean car, perfect for this time of the year, especially with the salt, ice and snow the season brings. Andrew Brinkman, a manager with Jax Kar Wash, joined us in the studio to tell us how you can give the perfect gift for the holidays. Brinkman says Jax Kar Wash offers unlimited club gift cards, and detailing gift cards in any amount available.

Jax Kar Wash's unlimited program has six different packages, including three for full service - including interior and exterior cleaning - and three for exterior cleaning starting at $21.99. If you're not exceptionally happy with your service, contact any manager and they will make it exceptional before you leave.

To learn more about the unlimited club and find the Jax Kar Wash location nearest you, visit the website: https://www.jaxkarwash.com/club/.

Today's prize will be included in all of the remaining days of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaways

To enter our 12 Days of Giveaways contest, click here. For contest rules, click here.

This contest has been extremely popular and some people have run into some snags when trying to enter. Here are a few guidelines to help: