Imagine it's 1923, Harlem. Jazz rules the night as a singer and showgirls perform in some of the hottest clubs. Now, throw in a little revenge, lies, and deceit and you have the making of "One Harlem Night" which hits the stage from March 23 through March 25th at the Fisher Theater and it stars some recognizable actors. Brian J. White, Carl Payne, and Darrin Henson join us in the studio.

The actors told us about the show and their characters. White tells us that he plays the part of Lester and the show is celebrating the jazz and business era. Henson is playing the tough guy Bumpy Johnson, Payne is playing the part of "Jimmy" the club owner and he is trying to keep his business afloat.

They say that the music for this show is going to be outstanding! You will see some familiar faces like Alexander Zonjic, and Kimmie Horne.

Again the show is "One Harlem Night" from March 23-25th at the Fisher Theater and you can purchase your tickets online.