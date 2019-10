Coffee tastes differ all over the world, but now you can sample exotic flavors from other countries here in Detroit. Germack Coffee Roasting Company in Eastern Market has coffee from all over the world on their menu. They even have a special way of brewing the coffee! The company may be famous for pistachios, but their coffee is also putting them on the map.

Hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr had a chance to sample some flavors.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.