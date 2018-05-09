One-of-a-kind gift ideas for Mother's Day

Big box stores and chains have their place, but there's something special about finding those independent stores with one-of-a-kind handcrafted gifts, especially for Mother's Day and birthdays. Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for http://allaboutannarbor.com was here in the studio today to show us some great shops to check out.

The first shop is a gift shop called Roeda Studio. It's perfect for Mother's Day because it's run by a mother daughter team. Amy Roeda Borst, the CEO, brought in some examples of what the store sells. Roeda Studio specializes in hand-painted, metal art magnets. Borst showed us a few of the items that they make with the magnets including metal flower cans and picture frames.

Le Bon Macaron is a store that offers special treats. Co-Owner Kelly Toland was here to tell us more about the business. Le Bon Macaron offers freshly made French macarons, tea, graphic t-shirts, and more specialty gifts.

To learn more about these shops and our guests today check out Bruckner's article at http://allaboutannarbor.com which is made possible by our friends at Wallside Windows and Concordia University. You'll also find all kinds of information about Ann Arbor there such as events, job opportunities, restaurants, and more.