One-of -a-kind pieces just for you!

If you're looking for some unique items to give your home that little something extra, art fairs are a great source to find locally made one-of-a-kind pieces. The Kensington Metropark Art Fair is happening this weekend, May 26th through May 28th, at Maple Beach inside Kensington Metropark.

Producer of the event, and owner of Integrity Shows, Mark Loeb joined us in studio with a few one-of-a-kind items for sale and to talk about the event. You will see pieces like paintings, knick-knacks, jewelry boxes, wearable art and more!

The art fair will be open all weekend. Times are from 10am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday and from 10am to 4pm on Monday.

For more information on the the Kensington Metropark Art Fair check out their website!