One role, two of the biggest movies ever

It’s not every year you get to be a part of two of the biggest movies of all time. Well, that’s not true for Winston Duke. He plays the role of “M’Baku” the leader of the mountain tribe who plays a pivotal role in the movie Black Panther which releases on blue-ray Tuesday, May 15th. He also plays in “Avengers: Infinity War.” Both movies are now two of the highest grossing movies of all time, and still going!

Winston Duke joined us for a live satellite interview from from Los Angeles to talk to us about what life is like behind the scenes of these two massive movies. Duke says, it's a great feeling to be a part of two film franchises that embraced him and that are doing so well. We also asked Duke why he thinks that so many people have fallen in love with the film. He said, “the movie is refreshing not just for that fact that it is a comic book film, and it is exciting to watch these globe hopping adventures and really great images but it sparks a lot of conversation.”

If you haven't seen Black Panther yet you can get it on on blue-ray on Tuesday, May 15th.