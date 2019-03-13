Event at Detroit Institute of Music Education lets students showcase their talents

At the Detroit Institute of Music Education (DIME), students are getting lessons on life in the music industry. From singing, to writing, and producing; you can learn it all. Devin Woodson, who is a third-year vocal student at DIME, joined Jason Carr and Tati Amare to discuss the school and how it has helped him pursue his dream of working in the music industry.

Before Woodson performed, he spoke about the school's upcoming show on March 22, Live and Lyrical, a songwriting showcase that will feature student performers. The show will be hosted by Antea Birchett and Audra Kubat, who are songwriting instructors.

There will also be an Open House on March 23 for anyone who's interested in learning more about DIME and what it has to offer.

Woodson also said masterclasses are a vital part of DIME; different singers, songwriters and performers visit the school and talk about their real-life experiences in the music industry, their musical processes and perform for the students.

For more information about Live and Lyrical or the Open House, visit www.dime-detroit.com.

This article is sponsored by DIME Detroit.