Something You May Want To Add To Your Grocery List

You may want to add something to your shopping list before you head out to Kroger this weekend. There's a special campaign called From Hearts to Home and it's an easy way you can help your neighbors in need.

This is how it works:

Go to your neighborhood Kroger store Start your usual shopping and along the way stop at the "From Hearts to Homes" display (on an end cap in every store) Select the bag you want (either $5 or $10) and continue with your regular shopping through the store When you get to the checkout, just put the special "From Hearts to Home" bag on the conveyor along with your groceries The cashier will ring up the value and then you take your groceries and the cashier will set the special bag aside to be delivered to Gleaners

Rachel Hurst from the Kroger Company of Michigan joined us in the studio today to talk about the program. From Hearts to Home is all about helping fight hunger, and getting communities involved. When you buy a bag, you are providing 7 to 10 pounds of food for a family in need.There has already been 46,000 bags sold since November.

If you are not interested in buying a bag, there is also a "round up" campaign next to the registers, called Zero Hunger Zero Waste. You can round up your grocery bill and donate that way.

For more information and to support this program, visit the Gleaners website or call 855-315-3663