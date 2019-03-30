Opera divas sing for a cause

Opera MODO and Out of The Box Opera present The Diva Cage Match; a fundraiser for the Downtown Boxing Gym Youth Program and Detroit opera company, Opera MODO.

Opera singers and "Diva Cage Match" participants, Nicole Joseph and Katrina Van Maanen, joined us to perform a preview of their upcoming show with organizer, Danielle Wright.

"It we'll be nice because we'll have a nice big stage with the ability to play it up while performing arias that people can enjoy," said Joseph.

The winner will be selected by celebrity judges Maher Hachem, Jason Hall, Simone Vitale and Brian Major.

There are two teams both, home and away. The home team consist of Leslie Mason, Nicole Joseph and Katrina Van Maanen, and the away team: Jennifer Cresswell, Emily Barnash and Mary Martin.

The show takes place at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 31 at Downtown Boxing Gym located at 6445 E. Vernor Hwy., Detroit, MI 48207.