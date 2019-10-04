Academy award winner Billy Bob Thornton talks about the return of "Goliath"

Oscar and Golden Globe award-winner Billy Bob Thornton chatted with Jason Carr about season three of his hit Amazon Prime series "Goliath". This offbeat legal drama follows a down on his luck lawyer (Thornton) who goes head to head with a corporate Florida farmer played by Dennis Quaid.

Tati Amare, a huge fan of the show, asked Thonrton about the return of a certain vixen on the show. Watch the video above to see how Thornton answered.

Season 3 of "Goliath" is now available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.