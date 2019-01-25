Oscar winners star in new movies out this weekend

Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and John C. Reilly all star in new movies out this weekend! Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined Jason Carr in studio for Reel Talk from our partners at MJR Digital Cinemas.

The first movie they discussed was "Serenity." This stars McConaughey, who is asked by his ex-wife, played by Anne Hathaway, to kill her current husband. As he learns more about the relationship between his ex and her husband, McConaughey's character uncovers things he never knew before. Greg said the drama and suspense is similar to "Dead Calm" from 1989. "Serenity" is rated R.

The other movie Greg talked about was "Stan & Ollie." This stars Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly. Greg said, "This is a movie, especially is you're a movie historian, you will enjoy." It follows the later part of the career of Laurel & Hardy. The show follows the struggles they faced with health, money, and their friendship after they had hit it big in Hollywood. "Stan & Ollie" is rated PG.

If you're looking to see either of these movies, check out MJR Theaters. They have 10 different locations, and you can buy your tickets online by going to mjrtheaters.com.