Our final prize from Tapper's Jewelry for wedding week will add some bling to your big day

All this week we have been giving away prizes as part of Live In The D's Wedding Week Giveaways!

Each day the prizes stack up on top of each other to become even bigger. Whoever wins today's giveaway will take home all of the prizes revealed this week!

Friday's final Live in the D's Wedding Week Giveaway is a $500 giftcard from Tapper's Jewelry. Tapper's is a family-owned business and has been offering beautiful jewelry to brides and grooms in Southeastern Michigan for over 40 years. There are three locations in the area including West Bloomfield and The Somerset Collection in Troy. Tapper's offers a variety of jewlery for all members of the wedding party. From engagement rings of all shapes, sizes and carats, to wedding bands and bracelets. There is enough bling to make everyone sparkle on the big day.

For more information about Tapper's Jewelry, visit the store's website at www.tappers.com

For your chance to win the final prize in Live In The D's Wedding Week Giveaways, go to our Live In The D Facebook page at, www.facebook.com/4liveinthed/ or the contests page by clicking, here . Contest rules are posted there as well.

Find out who won our final grand prize when we announce the winner on Monday!