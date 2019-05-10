Our new giveaway will give you a fresh new look from our friends at Tricho Salon & Spa

Mother's Day is just three days away and we are making this one special with a week full of prize giveaways. Today we revealed a new prize in our 5 Days In May 4 Moms giveaway: a $250 dollar gift card to Tricho Salon & Spa!

Today's winner will receive this gift card plus all of the other gifts we have revealed earlier this week.

Tricho Salon & Spa offers a wide variety of services including hair color & cutting, facials, massage, manicure, pedicures, makeup application and more. There are fourteen locations around the Detroit area with a fifteenth location opening soon in Grand Rapids.

They have a special Mother's Day promotion at all of their locations: Purchase a $200 gift card and receive an additional $50.

To find a location near you and to schedule your appointment, visit their website: trichosalonandspa.com.

This article is sponsored by Tricho Hair Salon & Spa