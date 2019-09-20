Two things you don't want to miss at the Funky Ferndale Art Fair

Fall doesn't start until Sept. 23, but there are still opportunities to get out and enjoy the warm weather at a community art fair. It's all about things getting funky this weekend at the Funky Ferndale Art Fair. Looks Artist Marcie Bolen and Mixed Media Artist Joe Mazzola joined Tati Amare to discuss the event.

There will be all kinds of art, ranging from paintings to even hair art.

Check out the video above to see some examples of what will be featured.

The Funky Ferndale Art Fair is on Nine Mile Road east of Woodward Avenue. Friday's hours are 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.