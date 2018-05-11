A unique shopping experience for you and Mom

Our friends at the Village of Rochester Hills and Sheleen Mchale joined us today to tell us about the Village of Rochester Hills and what you can find there, especially for the mom in your life. The Village of Rochester Hills is a unique outdoor shopping center, similar to a downtown area. Sheleen shared the "Get Real " Mom Package.

Though the best gift to mom would be uninterrupted sleep, Sheleen put together the second best gift, a package full of small tokens that make for the perfect fun gift. Some of the items included comfy PJ's, bath bombs, facial mask, coupons books, yoga mats and more. A really cool gift that all moms would adore was a hat that said "Strong as a Mother."

To find out more about all the stores, restaurants and special events at the Village of Rochester Hills. Check out there website http://theVORH.com