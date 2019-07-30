Paddle your way through summer with JLF Adventures

This article is sponsored by JLF Adventures

You don't need a boat to have fun on the water. JLF adventures visited the Live in the D studio to show host, Tati Amare, a new way to experience summertime fun and it fits in a backpack.

Have you tried paddle boarding? Paddle boarding is the fastest growing water sport. JLF Adventures offers inflatable paddle boards with kayak accessories. It only takes 5 minutes to inflate the paddle board and start your journey. You can stand or sit for your trip across the lake.

When finished, the breakdown is simple. Deflate the paddleboard, roll it, and place it in a backpack. The paddle board weighs 19 pounds and with the accessories, its 37 pounds. Because it's so light, it's easy for most ages to carry and disassemble. There are numerous lakes around Michigan and the backpack allows for easy travel to wherever you want to go next.

Join in on the fun! For more information visit JLFadventures.com. And for a limited time you can get 25% off the entire store through July 31st. Just enter the code: WDIV when you check out.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.