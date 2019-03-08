Paige Davis talks about return of DIY television show Trading Spaces

From 2000 to 2008, if you weren't inspired by the TLC show "Trading Spaces" to re-do your home, you weren't on the up and up of home improvement. Now the hit show is coming back and a familiar face is back to host it. Paige Davis, host of "Trading Spaces", joined Jason Carr via satellite from New York to discuss the reboot.

Davis said the show is going back to its orginal format for the most part, however, they did add new "trades" not just neighbors and homes. There are new, exciting episodes that will air, including themes like a 70's room and even twin sisters who are actually neighbors andwill trade spaces to fix up each other's homes.

Davis also said the show's concept of working on a room in a home with a $2,000 budget in only two days, is a tough job, but an obtainable goal. Davis said with the show being so relatable and fun, people get inspired to do a little something to spruce up their homes. She also said since people are choosing to stay in their homes instead of buying and moving to a new one, the show is even more relatable.

Trading Spaces will return to TLC on Saturday, March 16.