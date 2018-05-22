Paint your home like the pros

The extended Memorial Day weekend is a great time to get those home projects done and painting is one of the most popular. Our friends from Motor City Paint, Brian Eisbrenner and Chuck Schaefer joined us in studio to share a few painting techniques with us.

Eisbrenner says that picking the perfect color can be the hardest part of painting your home. Motor City Paint was made for Michigan! At Motor City Paint they offer a free pint everyday, it is as easy as going to any location nearest to you and picking a color no coupons are necessary for this. Motor City Paint does this to make sure customers are getting the right color for their home.

Another thing that is difficult with painting is cutting in and making a straight line. Motor City Paint showed us the best way to achieve a straight line without using tape. Start the line at an angle and then work your way into a straight line. A stiff bristle brush will also help. If you prefer to use tape there are different tapes to help you get the right edge that you are looking for.

Tuesday, May 22nd through Monday, May 28th Motor City Paint is offering $10 off cans of paint as well as 100% money back guaranteed if you don't like the paint.

For more information visit www.motorcitypaint.com