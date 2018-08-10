Palate in Milford is a great place to dine this weekend

Whether you're looking for the perfect place for a date night place, a friends night out, or to bring the little ones, this restaurant in Milford has got you covered. At Palate in Milford they are serving up delicious natural food made from scratch.

We welcomed Bristol Hibbert, one of the proprietors of Palate into the studio Friday to tell us more about Palate and what you cant expect when dinning there.

At Palate they like to partner with local businesses and local farms to get many of their supplies as well as their fresh produce. Using never frozen foods from locals they created a wide range of full menu dinner options, small plates and a full drink menu. Some of the dishes Hibbert featured on the show were fried chicken breast with a homemade waffle and a chipotle aioli accompanied by sweet potato fries, Michigan salad, pork chop with potatoes and carrots, filet mignon steak bites with a special sauce and homemade garlic bread sticks and a meat and cheese board. They also have a large selection of cocktails, wine and beer flights.

The weather will be great this weekend so it's a great time to check them out. It's also Milford Memories this weekend. The event starts Friday, August 10th through Sunday, August12th. Milford Memories is a fun festival in the village of Milford, where thousands are expected to come out and celebrate the community. Palate will have a beverage tent with lots of yummy craft beverages inside.