Party at this Caribbean Carnival in the D!

Want to experience a Caribbean Carnival right here in Michigan? Jason Carr and Kim Degiulio chatted with Sophia Chu, festival manager, and Ralph Taylor, costume designer with Mardi Gras Productions, about the first Caribbean Fest in Lathrup Village. Sophia was joined with model, Alex, both wearing beautiful costumes that will be featured at the festival.

The Caribbean Fest's goal is to raise awareness about cultural diversity and inclusion. On Friday, September 13th, the festival will hold a VIP reception from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Lathrup Village Community Center. For $10, you can experience Caribbean food, drinks and get up close and personal with the performers and costume designers. On Saturday, Septemeber 14th, the Carnival celebrations begin at 11 a.m. and continue until 9 p.m. Filled with live music, food vendors, and performances, Carnival Fest has something for everyone to enjoy.

