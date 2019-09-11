Party with your pooch at this fall festival in Royal Oak

Where can you find craft beers, music, and dogs? Barktoberfest in Royal Oak!

Jason Carr chatted with Shelly Kemp from the Royal Oak Chamber of Commerce about this fall favorite event at Memorial Park at the corner of Woodward Avenue and 13 Mile Road. Leash up your four legged friend and participate in exciting activities like the Howl-a-ween Costume Contest or the Weiner Dog Race.

Kyle Vandeventer from Griffin Claw Brewing also brought several fall themed beers that will be available during Barktoberfest. From Screaming Pumpkin Ale to Norm's IPA, Griffin Claw offers the perfect beer for that cool October day.

It's $5 to enter the event with a portion of the proceeds going to Detroit Dog Rescue and the Royal Oak Animal Shelter. The event runs from 11 a.m.to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

