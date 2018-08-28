Paying respect to Aretha Franklin

Jason Carr was live at Aretha Franklin's first day of public visitation at the Wright Museum, where the doors opened this morning. He spoke with people who came from all over the country and the world to pay respect to the Queen of Soul. The line to visit Franklin wrapped down the streets of the museum, and everyone was filled in high spirits.

Fans were breaking out in spontaneous song to show their love for Franklin. When Jason asked one fan what Aretha meant to her, another fan broke out into song singing the classic, Respect, loud and proud.