Pick a lane and throw a strike at the retro bowling alley Bowlero in Royal Oak

Remember when you were young, and you used to have a hangout? The bowling alley was that place for many people. Bowlero in Royal Oak has been a destination for fun for many years and now, with help from new owners, there are many new reasons why you should head to this hangout.

Bowlero underwent a massive makeover for an entire year. The owners took down the traditional brown shag carpeting that lined the walls, adapted the colors from the original 1970's decorations over the lanes, and applied it to the decor around the entire alley. There's also a brand new, renovated lounge that features craft cocktails, also inspired by the groovy 70's.

If you want to take a break from bowling, there are weekly events like karaoke and live bands performing. If that isn't your groove, there's a DJ spinning old school hits if you want to boogie behind the lanes. For the video game fan, there’s an arcade stacked with pinball and throwback machines. There are even games in the bathrooms which doubles as relaxing lounges.

All of this, and cool rented shoes, Bowlero is the perfect way to spend an evening After Hours. You can sign up for bowling leagues for adults, kids and there's even a sensory sensitive league for those with special needs.