Pick up your sword and grab a turkey leg, the Michigan Renaissance Festival is coming!

This article is sponsored by the Michigan Renaissance Festival.

Hear ye, hear ye! The Michigan Renaissance Festival is kicking off this weekend. You can have a royal good time with food, drink, entertainment and so much more. Every year, in the town of Holly, little shops pop up, while ladies and knights flock to this festival that will take you back to the 1600s. It runs from 10 am to 7 pm every weekend and Labor Day from August 17th through September 29th. There will be special events and themed weekends as well. For more information on the festival and all these happenings, click here.

New this year is an escape room, a pegasus, and a Viking encampment.

Tickets are now on sale, and if you purchase them before August 17 through Click on Detroit you will get 50% off! For the deal, click here.

If you want a chance to win the gift baskets click here.

The Michigan Renaissance Festival takes place at 12600 Dixie Highway, in Holly, which is located in Northern Oakland County.