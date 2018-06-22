'Pickups for Paws' in the D

We often hear about families in need, but there are pets in need right here in the D. And you and your own pets can help by taking part in a special event. We were joined by Scott Lariche from our friends at Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers, and Valerie from the Michigan Humane Society.

The Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers collectively out of 38 locations are helping nonprofit animal shelters. They will help adoptable animals find new homes as well as help get supplies for the animal shelters as well. The event is called "Pickups for Paws" they are looking for donations. If you are interested in donating items to the shelter, look at their wish list on https://chevydetroit.com/paws/ . To find a location near you and to find a cause that you would like to donate to click here: https://chevydetroit.com/. This is the second year for "Pickups for Paws" they plan to keep doing it because they have seen a huge impact in communities. They decided to do this event because the Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Board of Directors wanted to have the company spread their wings in communities because there are so many ways to help people.

They also brought in furry little friend a 9-week-old-kitten named Sahara, who is looking for a forever home. If you are interested in adopting Sahara or looking for any adoptable pet you can contact the Michigan Humane Society by calling (866) M -HUMANE or check out Michigan Humane Society website page at www.MichiganHumane.org.

For more information on "Pickups for Paws" event and how you can support it, click on the article here: http://www.clickondetroit.com/in-the-d.