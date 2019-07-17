Indulge at Pig & Whiskey festival back in Ferndale this weekend

What's summer without a little barbecue and beverage to go along with it? You can enjoy a taste of it all at the Pig & Whiskey festival this weekend in downtown Ferndale.

One of the pit masters providing the bounty of barbecue, Dave Price with Hog Wild BBQ and Catering, joined Kim DeGiulio in studio. Price previewed some of the food that he'll be cooking in his food truck this weekend.

Price said, "We've got brisket, ribs, chicken, mac and cheese, cornbread, BBQ beans, coleslaw and green beans."

Jim Cohen, the Associate Publisher of Metro Times, also joined to discuss festival details. "We have about 100 whiskeys coming this weekend," said Cohen.

There will aso be free entertainment, a free shuttle for parking and activities for kids. Cohen described it as "the block party of the year."

Pig & Whiskey is free to attend and starts on Friday.