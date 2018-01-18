Places In The D You Need To Check Out This Weekend

Time to help you plan your weekend with a look at what's happening around the D!

We're going to start with a concert over at the Sound Board at Motor Ciy Hotel & Casino. The Isley Brothers perform Sunday, January 21st at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $60.

Or you can head over to Ann Arbor to the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum. They are hosting a special pop-up event Saturday, January 20th, and Sunday, January 21st. The special maker space will challenge kids to discover their inner engineer by designing, building, and testing their own creations. Entrance to the museum is $12.50 for adults and kids.

If you want to enjoy some music head over to our friends at The Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe in Grosse Pointe. They have some great Detroit be-bop this weekend. Hughes Smith Quartet is a group of musicians who have been playing together since 2012. $15 cover for Friday, January 19th and Saturday, January 20th.

If you want to raise a glass and toast a beer, check out this cool event in Royal Oak. It's the Royal Oak Beer Fest, Polar Beer Club. For $45 you can sample 15 beers from dozens of brewers including Michigan's own Founders, Griffin Claw, Stroh's and more! The event is at the Royal Oak Farmer's Market, Saturday, January 20th at 7:30pm.

For more events and everything that's happening around the D check out our Live Guide here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/liveguide#/