Plan your weekend for Father's Day

It's time to check what's happening around the D this Father's Day weekend. Rich Rice the founder of the event planning company Detroit by Design joined us in the studio to talk to us about what there is to do this weekend for Father's Day.

For anyone that appreciates old cars the annual Motor Muster is happening at Greenfield Village. Cars from the 1930's through the 1970's will be setup in vignette Saturday, June 16th and Sunday, June 17th. It's one of the biggest car shows in the country and sure to get a great time. The cost is the general admission price.

We are giving away four-packs of tickets to the Motor Muster this weekend. If you'd like to go with the father figure in your life or just go yourself, you can either win by going to the Live in the D Facebook page or enter under the contests page at https://www.clickondetroit.com/contests.

We've got a festival happening in Ferndale that sounds a little different. Make sure to bring your breath mints to this one! It is called the Garlic and Music Festival. The festival is Friday and Saturday on 9 Mile Road east of Woodward. The event will showcase garlic food from vendors, music and cold summer cocktails. Entry is free.

It may not be St. Patrick's Day but you can get into the holiday this weekend at the Motor City Irish Fest June 15th through the 17th. It is free entry for everyone.

You can always check whats going on around the D by going to the live guide.