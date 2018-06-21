Looking for something the whole family can do this weekend?

Summer is always a busy time of year and to guide us through some up coming fun event is the city, life and style editor with The Michigan Chronicle, AJ Williams, She is also the Blogger in Chief of SingleBlackChick.com.

Movie night in the D starts Saturday, June 21st and runs until August 11th. It all takes place at Campus Martius and will be fun for everyone. Admission is free.

Meanwhile, car lovers are called to the Launch Party of Motor City Muscle. There will live music performances from six bands and award-winning catering. Locals 4's Kim Degiulio will be taking part of the event. The event is Thursday. June 21st.

The Trenton Summer Festival will be this weekend Friday, June 22nd through June, 24th. There will be art, food, a children's corner and more!

In Macomb County one event is ready to light up the sky with fireworks at the largest fireworks show in Macomb. The Mount Clemens Independence Day Fireworks is Friday, June 22nd at dusk.

Ann Arbor is also having it's 'Sciencefest' and it is all about bubbles! The Scinecefest is Saturday, June 23rd and Sunday, June 24th at the Hands-On Museum. A man museum officials call 'The bubble Man; who will be making soapy creations. This is something that all ages can enjoy.

For more fun events happening in Ann Arbor, visit the website allaboutannarbor.com. You can always check out our live guide for more things happening around you at https://www.clickondetroit.com/liveguide#/