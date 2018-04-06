Polka on over to this new Polish restaurant in Troy!

If you're tired of going out to eat at the same 'ol places then you'll want to check out this spot. They are serving up deliciously hearty food from Poland, along with plenty of beer.

The Polka Restaurant and Beer Cafe has all of the traditional dishes you would expect to find at a Polish restaurant, and it should! It was started by the same people who own the popular Polish market which is right next door.

There are some modern Polish elements they incorporated into their restaurant. In terms of decor they have lots of wood elements, the staff in traditional garb, and there are many murals all throughout the large restaurant.

All of their food is made in house, much like their market. Michelle Oliver joined the Polish ladies in making the Polka Combo to see how they prepare many of their traditional items, such as Golumpki (stuffed cabbages), Pierogi, fresh kielbasa, and Polish sausage.

To get a taste of the Polish tradition, head on over to The Polka Restaurant and Beer Cafe located at 2908 Maple road in Troy, Michigan.