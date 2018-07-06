Pop-Up Markets in the D

Downtown Detroit markets is where local entrepreneurship is being celebrated in the D. Some local businesses joined us on the show Friday to give us a sample of what you can expect from these pop-up shops in downtown this summer.

Tee Capel, of Fly Behavior Boutique, showed us some of the unique finds at her store. Fly Behavior is a woman fashion and lifestyle brand for women. Her company is out of 1441 Woodward collective, which is a retail incubator that houses 13 entrepreneurial brands. She brought pieces of her work, and a model, to show what you can expect to find when shopping at Fly Behavior.

Victoria Washington, of Detroit Dough, found a way for us to eat cookie dough safely! Washington's cookie dough does not contain egg. Detroit Dough offers five flavors; peanut butter brownie; sugar; hold my chip, which is a cookie dough flavor without the chocolate chips; and their signature flavor, chocolate chip. You can get a taste of the cookie dough at several Emagine Theaters around the Metro Detroit area. You can also try them out at Esplanade Detroit from 11:30am to 5:30pm Tuesdays' through Friday's.

Kayla Borgen is celebrating girl power in the D. Her brand, Detroit's Future is Female, is meant to bring empowerment to the woman of Detroit and to showcase Detroit woman entrepreneurship. A percentage of all of the sale go towards 'A Beautiful Me', which is a nonprofit that Detroit's Future Is Female partners with. The brand is also asking people to donate an unopened box of feminine products that will be donated to Alternative For Girls. Borgen brought an essential tote, coffee mugs, and a T-shirt.

Meg Shropshire, from the Bedrock Quiken Loans family, joined us to tell us more about the pop-up markets in Detroit. Shropshire says, food and beverages are so popular, but there is so much more to do downtown as well. People expect to shop, try new foods, and celebrate all the different entrepreneurship around the D. The market pop-ups are split up between spring, summer, and winter, and can be found in Capitol Park and Cadillac Square.