Popular restaurant, The Morrie, is opening up a second location

A Metro Detroit spot known for their signature burger and craft cocktails is expanding from their Royal Oak location and opening a new spot in Birmingham. The place is called The Morrie and it's General Manager, Dave Barton, came into the Live in the D studio to tell us more.

The Birmingham location will be on the corner of Old Woodward and Willits at 206 N. Woodward, in downtown Birmingham. It will be serving similar food to their original location including freshly baked bread, smoked chicken wings, and their signature burgers.

The Morrie is also putting on a benefit for Care House of Oakland County on August 7, from 6-9pm. At this event, you will get a sneak peek of the brand new Morrie, and get to sample some of their food. Tickets are able to be purchased online on the Care House website. Care House intervenes and helps treat children in cases of abuse and neglect and helps educate the community about the warning signs of such situations.

The Morrie in Birmingham will be opening its doors to the public on August 15th.