Premier Pet Supply helps give your pet a healthy smile

Can dogs smile? What about cats? Just like humans, you want your pet to have healthy teeth and gums for that perfect smile. So do the folks at Premier Pet Supply stores. Owner Mike Palmer and Jeff Nagarah, from the Rochester Hills location spoke to Jason Carr about the ways pet owners can keep their pets' mouths healthy.

February is National Pet Dental Health Month, but a lot of pet owners don't know what to do when it comes to caring for their pet's teeth. Palmer says normally pet dental care, especially with dogs, comes from chewing bones and treats. But plaque and tartar builds up on the front teeth, which can lead to serious ailments for your pet. Hard treats are helpful for cats so the plaque and tartar breaks up easily and cleans teeth. There's also an anti-plaque powder that can be added to food to help combat bad breath by working from the inside out.

Dog and cats cannot have toothpaste with fluoride, it can be potentially deadly for them, but there are specific toothpastes specifically for pets that have healthy enzymes to protect their teeth. There are also big bones and chews to help keep pet's side teeth clean.

There are four Premier Pet Supply locations: Beverly Hills, Livonia, Rochester Hills and Novi. Two more locations will be opening soon in Canton and West Bloomfield.