Prepare to go back to school with Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills

This article is sponsored by Great Lakes Crossing Outlets.

It may be summer, but it's time to start thinking about back to school! Our friends at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets (GLCO) have some great deals and ideas to get the new school year started in style. Kristen Old from GLCO joined Tati Amare to show off some options for your kids.

Abercrombie Kids is not only new to the outlets but has phenomenal clothes that will have your kids looking great in class. Fun tees, sweaters, and the coolest jeans will be what your kids ask for when you hit the stores. Hollister is another new shop that's great for tweens and young teenagers; knit cardigans, slide sandals and even perfume or cologne will have your kids getting an A+ in fashion.

The always classic Converse not only has the iconic Chuck Taylor gym shoes that everyone must own, but also accessories like bookbags that match your Chucks. There is also a buy one, get one 50% off going on that is a major steal this time and any time of year. For the older, college-bound students, Bed Bath & Beyond has wonderful items that are perfect for college life. If on a bunk bed, a bunk shelf for a phone or TV remotes is a must. And the new hot item is a weighted blanket, to help with anxiety of school and maybe a little bit of homesickness.

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets is located in Auburn Hills, just off I-75 on Baldwin Road.

